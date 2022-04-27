LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The world's largest and most famous luxury vehicle road rally will visit Bardstown next month on Memorial Day.
The 2022 Gumball 3000 Supercar Rally will come through Bardstown on May 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It'll be at the first and second blocks of North 3rd Street.
There will be 100-150 supercars that will be driving 3,000 miles in a week span.
The rally will travel from Toronto to Miami. Bardstown was chosen as the location to stop between Indianapolis and Nashville.
