LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A father and daughter were rescued from an apartment in southwest Louisville.
Fire crews were called to an apartment on Minette Circle in Pleasure Ridge Park around 5:45 Wednesday morning.
Fire crews tell WDRB the father and daughter were rescued from the second floor by a ladder. They were treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation and are expected to be okay.
The fire reportedly started on the first floor and crews say it was then contained to two apartments. The person living in the first floor apartment was able to get out safely.
The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
