LOUISVILLE Ky. (WDRB) – A former Fayette County Schools bus monitor was charged with sexual assault of a 16-year-old student this week, according to Lex18 in Lexington, Kentucky.
Brandon Tyreese Brown, 18, was arrested by Lexington Police on Jan. 16.
The alleged assault took place on Nov. 12, 2019, police said. Fayette County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said Brown was working as a substitute bus monitor at the time and had passed a background check.
"There is absolutely no tolerance for the reported conduct of the employee in this incident and immediate action is taken when such a report is received," Deffendall said.
Fayette County Schools fired Brown after they learned of the alleged incident, according to Lex18.
Brown is charged with first-degree sexual abuse.
