LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Royal Caribbean is not responsible for the death of an Indiana toddler, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.
Chloe Wiegand died in 2019 after falling 150 feet through an open window on the cruise ship. Her grandfather was holding her at the time while the ship was docked in Puerto Rico.
Her parents sued Royal Caribbean for negligence, but a Miami judge ruled in favor of the cruise liner, saying any reasonable person would have sensed the dangers of holding a child so close to an open window.
The girl's grandfather pleaded guilty to negligent homicide last year and is serving probation.
Family members said they are appealing the ruling.
Related Stories:
- Parents of northern Indiana girl who plunged to death on cruise ship sue Royal Caribbean
- Indiana man pleads guilty in Puerto Rico cruise ship death of young granddaughter
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.