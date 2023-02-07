LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second time in less than a month, federal authorities have seized cockfighting equipment in a shipment coming through UPS Worldport in Louisville.
According to a statement by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Chicago Field Office, the shipment of illegal cockfighting spurs was seized Monday night.
Last night, Louisville CBP once again stopped a shipment of illegal cockfighting spurs. This shipment contained 180 spurs & was arriving from Mexico heading to Winder, Georgia. Want to read more about another seizure of cockfighting spurs from last week: https://t.co/ABsFzlh5pq pic.twitter.com/2aBb1xt3S8— CBP Chicago (@CBPChicago) February 7, 2023
There were 180 spurs in the shipment, which originated in Mexico and was headed to Winder, Georgia, according to the statement.
A similar shipment was also seized in Louisville on Jan. 17. Authorities say that shipment contained 120 cockfighting spurs and two leg attachment sheaths.
The spurs are illegal in the U.S., as is cockfighting itself. They are razor-sharp blades tied to the bird's legs during and used to kill other birds during a cockfight. The spurs are so sharp, people are often slashed by their own bird.
The package came from Mexico City and was headed to a home in Illinois, according to authorities.
Previous story:
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.