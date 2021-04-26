LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire at a kennel in Bardstown killed more than 50 dogs and puppies.
The fire at the Doggy Style Kennels happened Friday, according to a social media post by owner Ron Kraemer. He said he went to town for a load of dog food and returned to find his kennel on fire. A video posted with his message shows the one story kennel in flames.
"I have lost all my dogs and puppies except for Candy that somehow pushed her way through the gate. You can imagine how devastating this is. My dogs were my life," Kraemer wrote.
Kraemer said Candy somehow pushed her way out of the gate.
Kraemer said he hasn't been told officially how the fire started. He said this will not be the end of his business.
A GoFundMe page was set up to help Kraemer rebuild. Contributions have already topped the $5,000 goal.
