MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you drive around Mt. Washington, you might notice fire hydrants topped off with blue, green or orange paint.
There's a reason for that, officials said this week.
The Mount Washington Fire Protection District said the colors let responding fire departments know how many gallons per minute that hydrant will flow. The color-coding is part of a grading system, which, in conjunction with the Insurance Service Organization, affects what taxpayers pay on insurance premiums.
Here is the grading system:
- Red: 0-499 gallons per minute
- Orange: 500-999 gallons per minute
- Green: 1,000-1,499 gallons per minute
- Light Blue: 1,500 gallons per minute
Fire officials said it will take a while to color-code every one of them 900-1,000 hydrants, and the project won't be finished this year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.