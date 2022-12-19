LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A discarded cigarette may have caused a fire at Settlers Trace Marina at Taylorsville Lake over the weekend.
The Taylorsville-Spencer County Fire Department said it arrived to the area on Saturday and found a houseboat and three pontoon boats on fire.
Firefighters had to do extra work to put out the fire, which included using a 750-foot hose to reach the fire from land.
Four boats were completely destroyed and three had minor damage.
No one was hurt in the fire.
