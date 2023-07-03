LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic tenure has come to an end.
The Rev. Dr. J. Herbert Nelson announced in April he would not seek another term and would step down from his role as stated clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church USA.
His last day on the job was June 30.
Nelson stopped by WDRB Mornings on Monday to talk about his experiences in the position, including what happened when he called on Congress to fully extend the Voting Rights Act.
Nelson also discussed the legacy he hopes to leave behind and how he hopes to be remembered by history. Click here to check out the full interview or watch it in the player below.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.