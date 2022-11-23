LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Road closures for Light Up Louisville began Wednesday morning.
As of 9:30 a.m., Jefferson Street closed between South 5th Street and South 6th Street. It is scheduled to remain closed until 6 a.m. on Saturday.
South 6th Street is also closed between West Market Street and West Liberty Street.
Additional roads will close on Friday, from 12 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. They include:
- West Jefferson Street, from South 3rd Street to South 8th Street
- West Liberty Street, from South 4th Street to South 9th Street
- South 4th Street, from West Market Street to West Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- South 5th Street, from West Muhammad Ali Boulevard to West Market Street
- South 6th Street, from West Market Street to Cedar Street
- South 7th Street, from Cedar Street to West Jefferson Street
- South 8th Street, from West Market Street to West Liberty Street
- Armory Place, from West Muhammad Ali Boulevard to West Liberty Street
- Congress Alley, from South 6th Street to South 8th Street
- Court Place, from South 5th Street to South 6th Street
Additionally, restricted access will be provided to the Baird Tower Parking Garage along West Jefferson Street, from South 5th Street until 2:30 p.m. Exiting from the garage to South 5th Street will only be allowed from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Restricted access will be provided Hyatt Regency.
Restricted access will be provided to the 4th Street Parking Garage along South 5th Street from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to the parking garage.
