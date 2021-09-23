LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Flavorman is serving up an expansion and adding jobs to downtown Louisville.
The company is planning a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 27 for the expansion of its beverage campus behind Moonshine University at 809 S. Eighth St. The company designs specialized beverages for clients, including everything from the flavor to ingredients, cans and labels.
The $8.5 million investment will expand Flavorman's blending, bottling, canning, processing and bulk storage operations. It's expected to add 30 new jobs.
The building is set to be completed next fall.
