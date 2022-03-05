LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This year, for the first time, the Flea Off Market will be held nine weekends in a row, weather permitting.
Saturday marked the opening of the market's 2022 season. Organizers were pleased with the turnout.
“I’m thrilled," said organizer Nathan Erickson. "I didn’t think it’d be this many people.”
If the weather cooperates, every Saturday and Sunday in March and April vendors, food trucks, and entertainment will be available for people to enjoy at the corner of East Market Street and Baxter Avenue.
In previous years, the market was held a couple of weekends a month.
Erickson hopes a consistent schedule will draw in more vendors and visitors.
“I feel like a lot of people, when I talk to them they say... 'Oh! I missed it again, I can never remember when you guys are going.’ That was part of doing the nine weekends where we were just like, it’s easy to remember,'” said Erickson.
Longtime patrons of the market are excited about the change.
“People have been wanting to get out with COVID and everything, been locked in their house, so it’s awesome they’re going at it full bore and giving us something to do on the weekend every time," said Rob Deaver.
Vendors who rely on events like this to make a living think it’s pretty awesome, too.
“I have an Etsy shop, but my things look better in person and when I can be in front of people and talking to people - that’s my business model,” said Denise Norman, who runs Deedle Bug Lane.
“It’s a chance for us to do what we love, and enjoy our neighbors, and make some close friends and experience something you can’t get from like a big box store,” said Daythan Jackson of Goddess Creations.
Erickson can already tell a difference from last season, and he's hopeful the enthusiastic energy will continue.
"It's great to have people unmasked and not worried about sharing food and not being six feet apart is pretty great," Erickson said. "There's been [2021] markets where people are definitely practicing social distancing, which was of course the wise thing to do, but of course that creates a different vibe at the market. It's kind of like the gloves are off now and people are just cutting loose and having fun and it's nice to see."
Erickson says they will have summer Flea Off Market events as well. Those dates will be announced closer to the end of the current nine-week run.
People can keep up to date with the Flea Off Market and any potential cancellations due to weather on the event's Facebook page.
