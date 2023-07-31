NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Floyd County High School got a new principal, the night before school starts.
The New Albany-Floyd County School Board approved Dr. Albert Eckert as the new interim principal during Monday night's meeting.
Eckert was introduced at Monday's meeting as a former math teacher and having several years of experience as a principal, having retired last year as principal of Silver Creek High School.
"I've always felt New Albany Floyd County set the bar for everybody else so I'm excited to learn from the people over here," Dr. Eckert said.
Some are unhappy with the lack of transparency with the hiring process. Those who were critical of the hiring process hope it's more transparent when it starts all over again for a permanent principal early next year.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.