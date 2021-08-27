LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First responders in southern Indiana participated in a large-scale emergency exercise.
WDRB photojournalist Dave White captured how the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency trained during a practice session at Gary Cavan Park in Georgetown on Friday morning.
The "full-scale exercise" aims at raising awareness of emergency plans and key positions during large-scale incidents.
Kent Barrow, Floyd County EMA director, said the simulation included a fixed facility with an unknown chemical that was leaking.
First responders had to identify the chemical, along with rescuing victims.
Law enforcement was involved in the emergency exercise as a fleeing suspect that allegedly caused the leak had to be apprehended.
"We're finding flaws. They're going to make mistakes," Barrow said. "We would rather them make the mistake today than when the real world event happens."
