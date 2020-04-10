NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) — Employees with Floyd County Highway and Public Works organized a drive-by caravan at Baptist Health Floyd on Friday as a way to thank nurses who are putting their lives at risk to fight COVID-19.
Baptist Health nurses pray at noon everyday at the flagpole outside the hospital, so the caravan organizes chose that time to drive by and honk their horns to show their appreciation for the health care workers. Some participants even made signs to display from their cars.
Organizers hope the nurses know how grateful the community is for their work during this time of crisis.
"I think it'll mean a lot to them," one caravan participant said. "That everybody's thinking about them and praying for them."
