LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Legacy Foundation awarded 10 grants to nonprofits in the area, totaling more than half a million dollars.
The foundation asked for grant requests back in March from local nonprofits that support Floyd County residents.
The 10 grants awarded to the area totaled $533,080.
This is the fourth year of the grant program.
The Legacy Foundation was created to provide endowed funds as a resource to help meet current community needs, while also providing for those changing needs for the future generations.
According to a news release, this year's grant recipients include:
Brandon's House Counseling Center ($100,000): Brandon's House Counseling Center plans to use the funding to purchase a more viable and expanded counseling center that would remain in the same basic area of New Albany.
Choices Life Resource Center ($94,000): The center will use the funding for capital improvement of the organization's Floyd County center, as well as to aid in support of the clients served through the case management and the fatherhood program.
Family Ark, Inc. ($9,122): The organization will provide hands-on toolkits, age-appropriate books, and family support materials to clients from Floyd County. These materials will support client safety, family learning, foster care services, behavioral health treatment and coping skills training.
Hope Southern Indiana ($10,000): This funding will support the organization's Veterans Services, which provides basic needs to veterans in Floyd County.
Jacob's Well Project ($57,959): Jacob's Well provides transitional living for single mothers and their children. The organization plans to use the funds to support women who want to hit the "reset" button on their physical, mental, financial and family health. The project will double the impact, as the organization will be able to add twice as many facilities to the program.
Our Place Drug and Alcohol Education Services, Inc. ($50,000): Floyd County 4-H plans to use the funding to launch a project that supports a full-time licensed addiction counselor to provide substance abuse assessments, intervention classes and counseling on school sites, in partnership with New Albany Floyd County Schools. Services will be provided at each of the middle and high schools on rotating days.
Parenting with Purpose, Inc. ($50,000): Parenting with Purpose will use the funds to partially cover expenses for the Teen Mom/Child Support Program. The program provides mentoring, peer support and education that guides teen moms to make healthy decisions about their future in an effort to end the typical cycle of drug use, mental health issues, and unemployment/poverty rates often seen in teen parents.
Personal Counseling Services, Inc. ($100,000): Personal Counseling Services will use this funding to provide mental health services to victims from the Floyd County Prosecutor's Office, as well as expand one office space and intensive outpatient program group room for a therapist dedicated to serving Floyd County residents.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Charities ($57,000): St Elizabeth Catholics Charities will expand their current shelter program for homeless women and children by adding a new shelter building. In 2022, the organization acquired 605 East Market Street lot and purchasing the 609 lot allows them the appropriate space needed to build another shelter.
The Healing Place ($5,000): Using this funding, The Healing Place will support the needs of Floyd County by serving residents suffering from addiction, substance abuse disorder, and homelessness. All services are provided at no-cost to clients.
