LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While COVID-19 cases are surging across the country, flu cases are down so far this season in Kentucky.
The Center for Disease Control website shows minimal flu activity for Kentucky. Most counties have reported zero cases or very few cases so far this season.
Dr. Paul Schulz with Norton Healthcare says while it's hard to tell why. He believes that it could mean the flu season is starting late this year, doctors aren't testing as much for the flu or that steps like social distancing and masking could be helping. He also says the vaccine might be a good match for this year's flu strain.
"The one unique thing about influenza right now at least as we speak today is that you can do something in addition to distancing and all the masking and all these other things and that's to get immunized. And hopefully we'll have that chance for COVID very ,very soon as well," said Dr. Schulz.
Dr. Schulz says there is still time to get your flu shot. Flu activity usually peaks between December and February, but activity can last as late as May.
