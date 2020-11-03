LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sarah McIntosh has been elected to represent District 7 on the Jefferson County Board of Education, replacing former board chairman Chris Brady as he finishes his final term.
McIntosh, a former Jefferson County Public Schools teacher, led Tammy Stewart, a former JCPS bus driver, by 12,393 votes in Tuesday’s election, according to preliminary results posted on the Jefferson County Clerk's website.
Neither McIntosh nor Stewart filed reports with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance, but the victor benefited from more than $199,000 in spending from the Jefferson County Teachers Association’s political action committee Better Schools Kentucky.
McIntosh, who has also been involved in school governance as a parent of JCPS students, has said she supports the board’s 7-cent property tax rate increase, though its future remains uncertain.
While the question appears on ballots, votes will not be counted after Jefferson Circuit Judge Brian Edwards ruled the recall petition challenging the tax increase did not get enough valid signatures for ballot placement. Members of the petition committee have said they plan to appeal.
On her campaign website, McIntosh also says she supports reopening JCPS classrooms “as soon as it is possible to do so safely.” JCPS schools have been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, with distance learning continuing for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
McIntosh said on her website that committing to “campaign promises” regarding school reopening “would be disingenuous” because of the situation’s fluidity.
