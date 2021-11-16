LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Kentucky Congressman Larry J. Hopkins died at the age of 88.
Hopkins was elected in 1978 to serve Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District. He served until 1993 and was also a ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee.
He attended Murray State University and served in the Marine Corps before beginning his political career. Hopkins served as the Fayette County Clerk and in the Kentucky State House of Representatives. Hopkins also ran for governor in 1991, according to LEX18.
Kentucky Congressman Andy Barr remembered Hopkins as a legend in Kentucky politics.
"Serving for over a decade in the seat I now hold, Larry rose to being the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee. He was beloved by both sides of the aisle, and his humor was famous with constituents and colleagues," Barr said. "On a personal note, Larry was a great friend and mentor to me during and before my time in Congress. I will miss him, and I join all Kentuckians in praying for his family, friends and the community that he loved so much."
U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Hopkins served the people of central Kentucky with an independent voice and a willingness to reach across the political aisle.
“I had the opportunity to serve alongside Larry in Congress for nearly a decade, standing by his side as he tackled the most pressing issues facing our state and the nation," McConnells aid. "As a former marine, he used his expertise on the House Armed Services Committee to reform and modernize our military. As a representative of Kentucky’s Bluegrass region, he worked on numerous bills to improve the lives of our farmers. Above all, Larry cared deeply about the Commonwealth."
Hopkins is survived by his wife, Carolyn and three children, Shae, Tara and Josh. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.