LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former narcotics detective with the Louisville Metro Police Department was indicted on several charges Thursday.
According to court documents, William Garrett was indicted for bribery, official misconduct and unlawful access to a computer. The documents don't go into specifics about what Garrett actually did.
This isn't the first time Garrett has been in trouble with the law.
Back in March of last year, Garrett was charged with domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment and intimidating a witness.
