LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Louisville Mayor Harvey Sloane has a new book out.
The book captures his life story of adventure and public service.
Sloane served as Louisville's mayor in the 1970s. His administration experienced everything from a tornado that destroyed the community, to the desegregation of the school system.
His new book, "Riding the Rails," details several stories about his time working in public service.
"It's about my early life, mid-life, where I am now and particularly what happened in Louisville and Jefferson County and Kentucky," Sloane said. "I spent 26 years in Kentucky, and my family was grown there and great memories."
The book can be found at Carmichael's Bookstore.
