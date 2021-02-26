LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort man has been accused of exploiting children.
According to Kentucky State Police, 53-year-old Edward L. Lewis was taken into custody as part of an undercover investigation by KSP's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The KSP Electronic Crime Branch launched the investigation after police say it was discovered that Lewis was viewing child pornography online.
As a result, police executed a search warrant at Lewis' Frankfort home on Thursday. Property used in the alleged crimes was seized at the home.
Lewis was arrested and charged with one count of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.
He is currently being held in the Franklin County Detention Center.
