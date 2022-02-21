LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum had some historical objects on hand Monday to help mark Presidents Day.

Belongings of nine presidents were on display at the downtown museum, including President Teddy Roosevelt's rifle — known as the "Big Stick" — and President Thomas Jefferson's Native American Peace Medal.

The museum said it's a little more challenging to find items from early presidents, like Kentucky's own President Zachary Taylor.

"When you're talking about some of the older presidents — Andrew Jackson in particular, and Zachary Taylor — they're harder to find, because not as many items have survived into the 21st Century," said Tish Boyer, collections manager at the museum.

Other items on display at the museum include President William Henry Harrison's memorial ribbon and President Dwight D. Eisenhower's rifle.

