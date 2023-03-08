LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Frazier History Museum returns Membership Madness with a kickoff party Tuesday, March 14.
Membership Madness is a members-only Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket pool event, and the winner gets a brand new 70-inch Samsung television.
"Basketball and good-natured competition are central parts of life in Kentucky," Amanda Egan, the membership and database administrator, said in a news release.
Depending on what level of membership the participant has, the more of a chance that they will have to win. An individual member ($20) gets one bracket, while a contributing member ($106) gets three brackets.
"Last year's winner was a contributor-level member," Egan said in a news release.
To become a member with the Frazier Museum, click here.
Once you become a member, Frazier will email a bracket on Sunday, March 12. Fill out the bracket and return it by Thursday, March 16. The participant can email the brackets to membership@fraziermusem.org, send it in through USPS or drop it off at the museum.
It's nearly March, meaning basketball! Join us for the 2nd Annual Membership Madness, a members-only NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Pool, sponsored by Assured Partners. The prize is a new 70-inch TV! Go to https://t.co/wVA2cj3d6F for details on how to submit a bracket. pic.twitter.com/2fJLI2KW8y— FrazierMuseum (@FrazierMuseum) February 27, 2023
Proceeds from the membership supports the museum's exhibitions and educational programs such as seasonal camps and guided tours.
The kickoff party is from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday March 14 at the Frazier History Museum. Frazier Museum President and CEO Andy Treinen will be there to answer questions.
To reserve your seat, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.