LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Military veterans in Louisville were given a free turkey Monday.
The turkeys were given out at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center on Zorn Avenue. The event started at 1 p.m. and lasted until all of the turkeys were gone.
"I barely make it as it is," said Craig Kirkpatrick, United States Army veteran. "I've been going to Dare to Care and stuff just to get food to eat."
Kirkpatrick uses a wheelchair and has fallen on hard times. He said the turkey will be a big help on Thanksgiving.
"Places like this are great," he said.
The turkeys were donated by the Louisville Chapter of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals.
"The veterans of our military service have put their lives on the line to protect the freedoms that we enjoy," said John Miller, president of the VAREP Louisville Chapter. "They have dedicated their lives for their country and deserve to be cared for, especially in times of need."
Some of the veterans have been out of the military for 40 or 50 years, and they appreciate how they are still being celebrated so many years later.
"This for me, it puts passion in my heart," said Donald Edward Jones, an Army veteran. "It will help out in so many ways. This makes me feel great that they care and help the veterans that aren't doing too well."
The organization will be hosting a coat drive at the GI Joe American Legion post in Jeffersontown on Dec. 16. The event is from 5:30-7 p.m. and will benefit the VA Hospital.
