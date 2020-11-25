LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many health care workers have seen the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. If the battle lines have been drawn, they stand on the frontlines in the fight against the virus.
"It can certainly be tough at times," said Brandon Freiberger, RN and assistant nurse manager at Norton Audubon Hospital. "COVID can certainly feel like the enemy."
It's an enemy and it's deadly, but COVID-19 can also require more than just medical attention.
"I give myself a pep talk every day, before I walk in the door," said Freiberger.
The virus has a 1% fatality rate, but during a global pandemic, 1% represents more than 260,000 American lives.
"The semitrucks of morgues, that was a real thing," said Erica Haywood, RN.
Closer to home, there have been more than 5,400 deaths in Indiana and nearly 2,000 in Kentucky.
"Any death is sad and unfortunate, no matter the percentage," said Freiberger. "I've been on the frontline since day one."
Through months of difficult times, Freiberger and his coworkers have held the line. "It has been hard at times, but we have an amazing team, and we'll get through this," he said.
After spending several months on the frontlines in New York City, Haywood explained what she saw that continues to motivate her to finish the job. "A lot of critical patients, not enough critical care nurses," she said.
Across the country, frontline workers are putting in 12-hour days.
"They're long days, but fortunately, when you're working these 12-hour days, you only need to work three days to be full-time," said Freiberger.
That provides much needed mental health days, which are needed to help cope with some of the painful goodbyes healthcare workers have helped facilitate. "It can be incredibly hard and difficult on everybody in the room, we see it every day," said Freiberger. "If we do have a patient who passes in the ER, we'll allow a family member to say their last wishes and to say their goodbyes. We see it day in and day out, this is the emergency room It's critical care nursing; we are doing lifesaving procedures every day."
But after months of painful losses, stay at home orders and mask mandates, the vaccines are close.
"There is certainly a sense of hope here, for not only our patients, but our staff as well, to know that a vaccine is around the corner," said Freiberger.
Whether it's weeks, months or even a year, their mission and motivation are the same: the patients and their families.
"There are difficult times, but this is our passion and our calling," said Freiberger. "This is why we are here. We will be here for our community. We'll come in and we'll do this day in and day out, as long as we have to."
But, Freiberger said they need some help. "We need the community to band together just as we are inside this building."
Health care workers are urging people to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid large gatherings.
"COVID-19 is very real and you don't know how it's going to take to your body," said Haywood, adding that people who survive the virus are not out of the woods. "The periods of difficulty breathing, it's not a comfortable feeling."
Despite the risks, Haywood is committed to finishing what she started. "We have face shields, we keep our masks on every day, and it's not as scary to me as it was back in March and April," she said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.