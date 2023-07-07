NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany residents now have a new option for banking.
German American Bank cut the ribbon on its New Albany branch Friday on Charlestown Road near Northside Drive. It sits next to a new Starbucks coffee shop.
Bank leaders said the location showcases a new branch design for the bank. It's packed with high-tech and high-touch features, but still gives clients face-to-face support.
"A lot of times when people come into a branch, they're looking to talk about a financial goal or to get help solving a financial problem, and we think that advice is best served face to face," said Adrian Brown, senior regional president for German American Bank.
The bank was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.
