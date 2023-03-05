LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Daily Farm in New Albany is pleading for help from the community after high winds tore through one of their greenhouses.
When high winds and heavy rain moved through Kentuckiana on March 3rd, Daily Farm watched as their greenhouse was picked up and knocked over from the high winds.
The husband and wife owned business has now set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs. Their goal is $2,800.
The GoFundMe page has already reached its goal. As of the early morning of March 5th the GoFundMe reached $2,820.
You can still donate to Daily Farm's efforts to build a new greenhouse here.
