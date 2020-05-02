LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Authorities in Louisville are asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.
Wanda Jones, 63, was last seen near 137 South 44th Street in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood, according to a Golden Alert issued Saturday afternoon. Police said she has dementia and other medical issues that require medication.
Jones is approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds; she was last seen wearing a University of Cincinnati shirt and was "reportedly driving a 2005 Black Chevy Tahoe with Ohio plates GJP 1126, possibly headed toward Cincinnati," the alert says.
If you have seen Jones or have any information about her whereabouts, authorities ask you call 911
