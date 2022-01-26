LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Council member representing much of west Louisville is being appointed by the governor to a Jefferson County judge's seat.
District 1 councilwoman Jessica Green (D) will take over the Circuit Court seat left vacant by the Jan. 1 resignation of Judge Judith McDonald-Burkman.
The Kentucky Supreme Court named Green as one of three finalists for the position in a news release on Wednesday, but WDRB has learned that Gov. Andy Beshear already made his decision and signed the documents, which appoint her to the bench.
Green has been a practicing attorney for 14-years and previously announced her intention to run for office as judge in the next election cycle.
Now she'll serve the one year left on McDonald-Burkman's term for the 9th Division of Jefferson County's Circuit Court.
City policy allows Metro Council 30-days from the date of Green's resignation to appoint someone to the remainder of her term.
If they fail to act, Mayor Greg Fischer can fill the seat.
