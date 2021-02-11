LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A wintry mix of freezing rain and snow overnight left streets and vehicles in Kentucky and Indiana covered with snow and ice early Thursday. 

As sleet and freezing rain began falling late Wednesday afternoon, extra crews were out in force in Kentuckiana to treat the roads. In Louisville about 200 crew members worked overnight to treat more than 100 roadways throughout the city. In Crescent Hill, about a half-inch of freezing rain fell, and Bardstown had about three-tenths to fourth-tenths of an inch.

The winter storm dumped significant amounts of freezing rain, sleet, snow and ice to Kentucky and Indiana. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced a state of emergency Thursday morning, a move that lets agencies better coordinate their responses. 

No storm-related deaths or injuries had been reported as of around 10:30 EST Thursday morning. The Kentucky National Guard has been put on alert but not activated, Michael Dossett, the state's emergency management director, told reporters at a press conference. 

About 7,500 homes and businesses in Kentucky were without power as of mid-morning, with a larger share of outages in the central and eastern parts of the state. In eight counties in northeastern Kentucky, more than 20 percent of customers were waiting for power to be restored. 

Dossett said winds expected to gust up to 25 miles per hour later Thursday could cause more downed tree limbs and power lines, worsening the outages in some areas. 

About 2,000 state workers and contractors are clearing roads, Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said, but he added that routes in general are hazardous. 

In Christian County in southern Kentucky, I-24 West was closed Thursday morning and numerous other roads have been blocked, Gray said. He urged people who need to travel to "please, please be cautious." 

Although the freezing rain and snow tapered off in most of Kentuckiana by 5 a.m. Thursday the threat of power outages will continue throughout the day, with ice still coating many power lines that could still snap or be brought down by higher winds. 

Officials warn residents who do lose power to be careful when using alternate power sources, and keep the following guidelines in mind:

  • Alternate heat sources can pose a risk of fire or carbon monoxide poisoning if used incorrectly. Generators, camp stoves or charcoal grills should always be used outdoors and placed at least 20 feet away from windows.
  • Never use a gas stovetop or oven to heat our home. For more information, CLICK HERE.
  • Upon the event of a downed power line or power outage, contact your local utility company, which should be able to provide you with information on the expected duration of your outage. Stay away from downed power lines or broken utility lines.

Kentucky residents are encouraged to have winter weather emergency car and home kits at the ready. For information on what kinds of items to include in these kits, CLICK HERE.

In southern Indiana, roads were covered and slick early Thursday. Officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation told WDRB News about 100 trucks were out overnight treating and clearing roads. Crews were expected to continue the treatments through at least Thursday afternoon.

