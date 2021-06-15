CAMPBELLSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Washington County Sheriff's Department is looking into what's being called a hate crime after graffiti was found outside a woman's home.
Brenda Wheat went outside her home on McKinley Street in Campbellsburg on Saturday morning to find her two vehicles, sidewalk and the siding of her house spray-painted with blue writing.
"My eyes opened up and I went, 'Oh my God!'" Wheat said. "Here's KKK on my truck, on my van, in front of my house and a word that is very racist."
Wheat said she's lived in this community around 20 years and doesn't know who would do something like this. But she feels her family was targeted.
"I have biracial grandchildren and I'm proud to be a grandmother and I'm proud to be a mother and I love each and every one of my family members," she said. "And this is a hate crime."
Wheat's grandson lives in the home with her. She said his reaction was extremely upsetting.
"For him to walk out and see that — his face, the hurt on his face — that's what killed me," she said.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating and has put a call in to the FBI.
"We're definitely looking at this as a hate crime," Lt. Wayne Blevins said. "Whether it's kids playing a prank or somebody doing it to actually be mean, but it's being investigated as a hate crime. That's why I've reached out to the FBI."
Blevins said there's not a person of interest in the case yet. He's asking anyone with information to call the sheriff's office at 812-883-2834 or 812-833-5999.
He said actions like this will not be tolerated.
"I thought I was accepted in this community," Wheat said. "Something should be done about this."
