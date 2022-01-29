SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) – Residents of a small Indiana town are doing what they can to make sure it stays that way - small. Now they're launching a new campaign to get others to join in.
The social media group “Keep Sellersburg Small” is aimed at doing just that with the help of residents and small businesses.
One of those businesses is 3 Generations Hair Salon. Mandi’s Robb’s mother and grandmother were stylists and she is taking on the tradition by co-owning the salon on East Utica Street.
“This is now Sellersburg - this strip, this square is Sellersburg because this is the only area that hasn't been built over,” said Robb.
In her salon window is a sign saying to "keep Sellersburg small" – the signs even popping up in yards all over the area.
Levi Dailey, 20, is spearheading the effort and created a social media page urging people to help keep the town’s charm.
“Within probably a week, maybe two weeks we had about 400 members and it's just been steadily increasing since then,” said Dailey. “It is everything I grew up with and I don't want it all taken away at once.”
It doesn’t take long to notice the town is going through a resurgence. Several new businesses and apartments are being built – all part of the town’s long-term plan.
“The growth. It concerns me about traffic. It concerns me about being over commercialized. It concerns me about looking the feel and the history of what the town is,” said Robb.
While Robb and Dailey both know growth is inevitable – they hope it doesn’t come at a cost to those who live and work here because of what it offers already.
“This isn't like a campaign to get big billboards and famous people to come. It's about the people that truly are rooted from Sellersburg to want it to continue staying the little, small town of Sellersburg. I think it's perfect,” said Robb.
Levi said the group has already attended town council meetings and plans on going to more as future development plans are announced.
