LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Several businesses will be able to reopen in Indiana Monday as part of phase two of the state's reopening plan.
Hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas and tattoo parlors can open by appointment only. Work stations are required to be spaced six feet apart and employees are required to wear masks.
Restaurants and bars that serve food are also allowed to open Monday at half capacity. All servers and kitchen staff will be required to wear masks.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is encouraging employees who can to continue working remotely and Hoosiers that are over 65 and those with health conditions are asked to stay at home as much as possible.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.