CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) - Hall of Fame jockey Calvin Borel was arrested Sunday for DUI in southern Indiana.
Court records show the 52-year-old was pulled over on Landmark Avenue near Corydon in Harrison County about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.
According to a Harrison County Sheriff's deputy, Borel had slurred speed, poor balance and staggered from his vehicle. The probable cause affidavit says a preliminary breath test showed Borel registered a .193 and that he refused a chemical test.
Borel is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
The Hall of Fame jockey won the Kentucky Derby three times from 2007 to 2010 and followed up his '09 win aboard Mine That Bird by riding Hall of Famer Rachel Alexandra to victory in the 2009 Preakness en route to Horse of the Year honors.
Borel was inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 2013.
