LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Vine Grove man was taking care of a late-night errand for his wife, when he won $50,000 from the Kentucky Lottery.
Jason Dunn's wife had a craving for chocolate one night, so he went to Flaherty's Service Center in Hardin County to buy some. Dunn decided to buy a 500X Scratch-off ticket while he was there. It was the first time he had purchased a $50 ticket.
"I only buy tickets every now and then when I have extra money," Dunn said to the Kentucky Lottery.
When Dunn got back into his car, he scratched off the first number, revealing he had won $5,000.
"I called my wife and said, 'we won some money, I don't know how much yet,'" Dunn said.
His wife didn't believe him, so he returned home with the chocolate and lottery ticket to scratch the rest off with her. As they scratched off the ticket, they continued to win more.
"My wife got out the calculator and started adding everything up," Dunn said.
The ticket had wins in all 35 spots, which totaled to a $50,000 prize.
He drove to Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville last week to collect a check for $35,750 after taxes.
Dunn said he would buy his son, who just graduated from high school, a car and help him with expenses of moving out. Dunn plans to put the rest in a savings account.
Flaherty's Service Center will receive $500 for selling the winning ticket.
