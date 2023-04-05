LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County will receive $10.6 million for its career and technical education, cleaner water projects, nonprofits, tourism and law enforcement.
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, on Wednesday.
"When we invest in our communities and in our people, we set ourselves up for success," Coleman said in a news release Wednesday. "As a rural Kentuckian, it’s exciting to see opportunity coming to every corner of the commonwealth."
Hardin County Schools will receive $2,032,200 to expand its existing Early College and Career Center.
"We truly appreciate this funding allocation from the Commonwealth of Kentucky," Hardin County Schools Superintendent Teresa Morgan said in a news release. "Our district is a state and national leader in ensuring business and industry has a well-educated, high work ethic, certified applicant pool."
The Cleaner Water Program is sharing $6,724,558 for Hardin County utilities. According to a news release, the city of Elizabethtown will use $1,250,550 to upgrade more than 6,000 linear feet of sewer mains, Hardin County Water District No. 1 will use $1,988,228 to provide public water to 95 homes while Hardin County Water District No. 2 will use $2,908,231 to construct a new water tank and extend a waterline to the BlueOvalSK Battery Plant. The cities of Vine Grove and West Point will also receive funding.
Fifteen nonprofits in Hardin Cuonty will receive $1,016,05 from the Nonprofit Assistance Fund. Some nonprofits receiving funding include Central Kentucky Community Foundation, Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame, United Way of Central Kentucky, Warm Blessings, Feeding America and SpringHaven, among others.
According to a news release, Elizabethtown Tourism and Convention Bureau will receive $464,831 and Radcliff Convention and Tourism Commission was awarded $154,944.
Hardin County Sheriff's Office was awarded $77,148.90.
