CECILIA, Ky. (WDRB) -- The sounds of chainsaws and generators could be heard in Cecilia Monday, as residents worked to assess and clean up the damage left behind by powerful storms on Sunday.
Hardin Co EMA director Joseph Scott said Cecilia took a "direct hit," with heavy damage to homes and lots of downed trees and power lines. Scott said Monday morning he believed they were hit by a twister, based on the damage. And the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed Monday afternoon that a "preliminary EF-2 tornado" did in fact touch down near Cecilia.
NWS Damage Survey Crew in Hardin County found a preliminary EF-2 (115 MPH) tornado near Cecilia, KY.— NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 26, 2023
Two homes were leveled by the storms that moved through late Sunday. One home on Basham Lane had its roof torn off and bricks peeled away as reported by Dalton Godbey on Facebook.
Bricks and other debris from the home could be seen strewn across the yard.
"I heard a big ole loud boom and felt it kind of shake," said Jody Basham, who owns the home.
Basham said he was asleep near the bedroom window -- just a few feet from the brick wall that was peeled away -- when the house was hit. Fortunately, neither he nor his wife were injured.
"I guess the Good Lord, it wasn't our time, so He took care of us last night," he said.
The wind also destroyed the roof of a two-story home across the street.
More damage could be spotted along Long Grove Road and Tabb Road in Cecilia.
Dozens of trees had toppled in John House's yard and along his property. He said the storm came and went very quickly.
"The door blew open, I went to my kitchen, it was over with," he said.
As Monday's sun revealed the path of devastation, residents in Cecilia began picking up pieces of their losses and their neighbors'.
"I got really good family, I got really good friends, I got faith. We're all good," House said. "I got up this morning, I said a prayer and I went to work. Just like my mom and dad taught me."
Hardin County officials said there's also damage in Elizabethtown and Valley Creek.
