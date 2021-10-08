LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If a drone is seen in the Hardin County skies, it may be the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.
The law enforcement agency shared a look at its new equipment on Facebook Thursday.
It says the drone will be used for accident reconstruction, crime investigations and search and rescue missions.
The Sheriff's office thanked the Hardin County Farm Bureau for helping them get the drone.
Deputies Travis Cook and Bryan Sallee are training to be drone pilots.
