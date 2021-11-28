LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man is facing 21 charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and breaking into several homes in Harrison County, Indiana.
Harrison County Sheriff Nick Smith says they received several 911 calls from residents in Elizabeth and New Middletown that their home or unlocked vehicles had been broke into Sunday.
Smith says a vehicle, that was unlocked with the keys in it, was also stolen from the area.
Austin Hall, 27, was arrested in connection with crimes. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail on 21 charges, including burglary and auto theft.
