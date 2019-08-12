LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Department of Public Health and Wellness says mosquitoes infected with the West Nile virus have been found in one Louisville zip code.
According to a news release, the infected mosquitoes were found in a trap in the Louisville zip code area of 40215.
The zip code includes parts of the Jacobs, Hazelwood, Wyandotte and Beechmont neighborhoods.
“While West Nile positive mosquitoes are not unusual for this time of year, this indicates that West Nile infected mosquitoes are now present throughout our community,” said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness, in a released statement. “We advise everyone to take the appropriate precautions no matter what ZIP Code you live in. You should wear insect repellent if you go outside during dusk or dawn and should remove standing water around your home."
People are encouraged to use insect repellents when outside. Additionally, people are encouraged to wear long sleeves, long pants and socks outside, when the weather permits.
Officials say no human cases of West Nile have been reported in Louisville so far this year. In 2018, there were four reported human cases of the virus and no deaths.
In 2017, there was one non-fatal human case. In 2016, there were two reported human cases and one fatality. In 2015, there were three reported human cases, but no casualties.
According to health officials, in most cases, people infected with West Nile virus either display no symptoms or relatively mild symptoms. Less than one percent of infected people develop a serious neurological illness such as encephalitis or meningitis.
Serious illnesses can happen to people at any age, though authorities say people above the age of 60 are at the greatest risk for severe disease.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.