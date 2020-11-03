LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- COVID-19 cases are surging in Louisville, and city leaders warn hospitals could soon be overloaded.
In a weekly address Tuesday, Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, said cases are are trending in the wrong direction.
"If you leave your house, you are at risk of getting COVID," Moyer said.
Jefferson County is still in the red zone with more than 43 cases per 100,000 residents. Cases are surging in every zip code in the county, with 25,813 cases of COVID-19 and 410 deaths recorded. The health department said positive cases have been reported after people go to schools and day cares, grocery stores, health care settings and restaurants. Travel, parties and religious services were also on that list.
Leaders warn the spread is not going to slow unless activities change drastically. Hospitalizations are about three and a half times what they were in early October, and that number is expected to increase exponentially in the coming weeks.
"If we aren't starting to be more aggressive now, our hospitals are going to be over capacity in the next two, three, four weeks," Moyer said. "We have so much COVID in our community that the regular risk reduction measures like wearing a mask, washing your hands, staying 6 feet apart are not enough to curb the spread alone."
Louisville health leaders are calling on the community to cancel events or gatherings and encourage employers to let employees work from home. They're also calling on people to reduce in-person shopping and order out instead of dining in.
In his weekly address, Mayor Greg Fischer said the city is focused on compliance with existing recommendations but said if things don't improve, the city will have to step up enforcement of restrictions because the hospital system will be overrun.
