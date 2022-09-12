LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A water ride at Holiday World once again won a national award.
According to a news release, Holiday World's Wildebeest water coaster was named the No. 1 water park ride at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, the 12th-consecutive year the water ride has been recognized.
The amusement park in southern Indiana also claimed the No. 2 Water Park spot and No. 3 in Guest Experience.
"We have a coaster team that works diligently to keep our wooden coasters safe and to keep the ride experience excellent," said Leah Koch-Blumhardt, owner and director of communications for the park. "We have a maintenance team that keeps our water coasters in top shape and makes sure these rides are ready to operate safely each day. And our team members keep the park clean and friendly every single day."
The Golden Ticket Awards, held by Amusement Today, is determined by surveys submitted by park enthusiast. Holiday World's Splashin Safari is open on weekends through Sept. 18, while the amusement park plans to be open through Oct. 30.
