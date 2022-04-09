LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Easter egg hunt provided hours of free fun for hundreds in west Louisville.
The Spirit of Love, a non-denominational ministry, hosted the Extra Egg-Cellent Egg Hunt and Bike Giveaway on Saturday afternoon at Shawnee Park.
More than 30,000 eggs were filled with candy while around 400 bicycles were given away to children. There was also food and drinks for attendees.
Dr. Derek Wilson, pastor of Spirit of Love Center, said several ministries collaborated to provide a free event for the community.
"It's for the community because people have gone through the pandemic, inflation, the gas prices, people are struggling financially just to make it," Wilson said. "We wanted to give them an opportunity to know that Jesus is the reason for the season."
Wilson said the event helped parents and children escape to a place where they could feel welcomed and loved.
"You have to understand that this is a safe place, we bring people into an atmosphere where they don't have to be fearful or concerned about what is going to happen," Wilson said. "There can be unity even though there may be differences."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.