LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer's Hike, Bike and Paddle event kicked off Labor Day morning in Louisville.
The event started at 8 a.m. with hundreds of participants. There were four different route options for hikers, and this year featured the longest bike course yet of 18.2 miles.
Paddlers got the scenic route on the Ohio River for 5 miles.
The event also featured yoga, tai chi and zumba.
"I would encourage everyone to come out," said Tammy Crecelius, who participated Monday. "It's just the community coming together, every type of person just walking and mingling together."
This was the 18th year of the Hike, Bike and Paddle.
