LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of girls received the dresses of their dreams on Saturday afternoon.
Giving, Loving and Heartfelt, an organization that gathers prom dresses for girls, shared dresses at Southwest Assembly of God in Valley Station. The goal is to make formal events more obtainable for students.
Sandy Lathery, the event organizer, has been collecting dresses for the last eight months and had more than 200 collected for students. Shoes and accessories were also available.
It was the first year for the event, but Lathery said it wouldn't be the last.
"Our kids are our future, so I truly wanted to take an expense off the parents and if you just see all the smiles that have come through here today, it has been amazing," Lathery said.
She said in the future she will look for a place to set up for more than just a couple days so more girls have the chance to pick out dresses.
Anyone interested in donating prom dresses or supporting Giving, Loving and Heartfelt can email Lathery at sandylathery@glh-llc.com.
