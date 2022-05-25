LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of veterans riding with the national "Run for the Wall" motorcycle caravan stopped in Louisville at the VA Hospital Wednesday morning.
This parking lot at the VA Hospital on Zorn Avenue filled with live music and the rumble of engines Wednesday as hundreds of people enjoyed a pit stop on the cross-country journey.
The Run for the Wall is an annual ride honoring veterans -- including prisoners of war, those missing in action and others who gave their lives -- ahead of Memorial Day weekend. The organizers of the ride say it's also a healing journey for veterans and their loved ones who join the caravan.
"We decided to do this for healing," said Nancy Pederson, a Wyoming resident who joined the ride. "We have six relatives or friends from the service that we're riding for that can't ride."
The motorcyclists were welcomed by VA Hospital staff members who came outside to meet with them.
Normally, riders would go inside to visit patients, but that's one tradition that hasn't resumed because of the pandemic. Still, the riders say they're happy to be able to ride together again and see communities across the country support those who have served.
"All of those people that support us over the overpasses, all the people that put on events like this -- they really support us in our journey," Pederson said. "And it's very overwhelming. You humble us."
In total, there's about 500 motorcyclists registered. Organizer say that number fluctuates though, with the group gaining and losing some riders along the way.
The caravan plans to spend some time in Frankfort Wednesday afternoon before continuing on to Washington, D.C.
