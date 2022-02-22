LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hy-Vee announced expansion plans Tuesday to expand into Kentucky.
In a news release, the supermarket chain said it submitted plans with the city of Louisville for a 150,000-square-foot store on a 12-acre plot at the SouthPointe Commons center that would open in 2023.
The store is planned for a site at 7405 Bardstown Road, just south of Interstate 265.
“As Hy-Vee continues to grow and evolve, we have so much to offer consumers across the U.S. that we knew it was time to expand our footprint even further,” Randy Edeker, chairman and CEO of Hy-Vee, said in a news release. “As customers’ shopping habits change and their needs evolve, we have services and offerings that we believe will bring an entirely new retail experience to those in Kentucky.”
The company recently announced plans to expand into Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee and Alabama.
