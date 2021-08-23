LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interstate 64 West will close Friday night at the Lincoln Bridge in downtown Louisville as crews continue maintenance work on the approach to the Sherman Minton Bridge.
The closure will begin at 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, and continue until 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30. To see a list of all closures, click here.
Road crews will begin setting up barrier walls, install temporary lane striping and pour new pavement in preparation for future work.
Also closing Friday night will be the ramp from Interstate 264 West to I-64 West and the I-64 West exit to West Elm Street in Indiana. Drivers will be detoured onto I-264 East in Kentucky and can use the Bank Street exit. Road crews suggest drivers utilize Interstates 65 and 265 as an alternate route.
I-64 East will close Friday, Sept. 10, to Monday, Sept. 13.
