BROOKS, Ky. (WDRB) -- Driving along Interstate 65 in Bullitt County can be a bumpy ride.
Drivers are frustrated with the road conditions and believe things are getting dangerous. Several people told WDRB News they've had damage to their vehicle driving along I-65 due to the uneven roadways.
"I popped a tire last week on it from that one hole," said Bullitt County resident Allen Ashbaugh. "Luckily, I had a spare. But it's just rough down through there."
The middle lane of I-65 between Lebanon Junction and Brooks is uneven. Cars can be seen having difficulty changing lanes because of it.
WDRB News asked the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet why the issue is there.
"We have a water problem," said KYTC spokesperson Jim Hannah, noting that it's common this time of year. "The water gets underneath the slabs, washes out the subgrade, and then those slabs become uneven. You have uneven joints, which translates to a rough drive."
KYTC said it is planning to have a contractor replace some slabs in those areas in June, and crews will be out to smooth uneven areas with asphalt.
"Next week, we're going to have our forces out putting asphalt down to smooth some of those areas over," Hannah said.
However, that doesn't appease some residents.
"It doesn't help when you patch it," Carlisle Rasner said. "It needs to be a nice, even, straight surface that you can navigate properly."
KYTC said it is working to contract out a $59 million project that could resolve this issue for next year.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.